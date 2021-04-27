TOO MANY COOKS IN THE KITCHEN
Six Kitchen Design Trends That Are Going Out Of Style
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via hunker.com
The LedeGiven how expensive it is to remodel a kitchen, it's helpful to know which trends are on their way in and which are on their way out. The all-white kitchen, for instance, has been very popular for the last decade, but interior designers say it's starting to look too "sterile" and that more people are opting for kitchens with warmer shades of color.
Key Details
- Instead of globe lights and chandeliers, people are embracing organic lighting fixtures made from natural materials like wood and paper.
- Open shelves might soon become less popular due to the fact that they fail to conceal mismatched kitchen utensils.
- And while stainless steel hoods were in fashion for a while, interior designers say wooden hoods are mounting a comeback.