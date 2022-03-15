BRAIN AGE
Five Helpful Ways To Retrain Your Brain Like The World's Greatest Designers, According To An Expert
Submitted by Jared Russo via fastcompany.com
The Lede
Maria Brito is an art advisor, consultant, curator, and author of the new book "How Creativity Rules The World". In it, she shares insights and secrets of how to combine art and commerce into a business that turns ideas into something that makes money. She told Fast Company five of the best ways to think like the greatest designers in the world, so you can have a better chance of turning your hobby or passion into a career or just a successful project.
Key Details
- Find new ideas in the old. Looking for inspiration in the past can breed new creative ways of improving on old concepts.
- Deconstruct and aggregate. Take the best parts of other ideas and businesses and use that to blend together a wholly unique experience.
- Find harmony in contradictions, and mix intellectual capital. Using opposites to juxtapose a point can be a wonderful way of creating a fresh design. Think about mixing things together and cross pollinating visions.
