1209 members
Design
Design on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Even The White House Logo Got A Makeover. See What Changed
Other articles and videos you might like
'When Can I Schedule A COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment?' Why The Government Can't Answer This Simple Question
You See Salad But Think Fries: Why This New Lettuce Branding Looks Like Fast Food
The World's Largest— And America's Priciest — Home Is Ready For Its Close-up