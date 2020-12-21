1009 members
Design
Design on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Burger King Unveils Its First Major Rebrand In 20 years
Other articles and videos you might like
Guy Slices Open A $30 Walmart Boot, Reveals How Shoddily Made It Is Inside
The Year Of Telfar
Engineer Redesigns His Hair-Cutting Robot, Takes It To A Whole Other Level