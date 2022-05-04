Get This Person Some Help
The Rockies’ scoreboard operator is going through some stuff
435 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via deadspin.com
The Lede
The Colorado Rockies came into last night’s game fresh off a sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. Energy was high and the team was looking to pick up their series against Washington on a similar note... Yes, everyone was feeling good...except the Coors Field scoreboard operator. He was battling demons, and just before first pitch, he offered a heartbreaking piece of advice under the guise of “Game Notes.” Hey man, do you need someone to talk to? I mean I’m here for you if you need to vent.
Key Details
- I mean, what person in a sound state of mind misspells “Pat Benatar?”
- I had to find this man. If not to interview him, then to at least ask how his day was.
- In all seriousness though, this isn’t something new for Rockies’ fans. Any regular at Coors Field is very used to seeing these odd, yet hysterical notes shine down on the fans from left field.
