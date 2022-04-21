The Battle of the Edge Rushers
The Great 2022 NFL Draft Debate: Aidan Hutchinson vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux
423 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via deadspin.com
The Lede
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman released a mock draft earlier this month and it has Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan being selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon going eight to the Atlanta Falcons. What led him to make these decisions, let’s look at what the coaches said to him about both players.
Key Details
- Hutchinson: “He loves football and wants to be a great leader” — first sentence. “On film, I wasn’t impressed.”
- Thibodeaux: “When he wants to go he can really go” — so sometimes he just says screw it even though he played through injury last season? “There’s talent there but what are you getting?”
- In truth, drafting may be an inexact science, but how does measuring that which we literally refer to as intangibles make the process any more accurate.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.