The Decrease In Young Smokers In The US, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Smoking has become considerably less popular among young adults over the last two decades.
Some good news: it looks like smoking isn't as appealing to young Americans as it used to be. According to Gallup survey data from 2001 to 2003, 35 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds said they smoked cigarettes — for the 2019 to 2022 period, that number has fallen to 12 percent.


Infographic: Smoking Isn't Fire | Statista


While less people smoking is a positive, Gallup warns that the decline in young adults smoking cigarettes over the last two decades appears to be due in part to them instead adopting e-cigarettes — which have their own health risks. According to the survey data, as many as 19 percent of 18- to 29-year-old respondents now use vapes.



Via Statista.

[Image credit: Reza Mehrad]

