Celebs With The Worst Private Jet CO2 Emissions, Ranked

The folks over at Yard looked at data from the Celebrity Jets Twitter account to see which celebrities burned the most jet fuel this year.

They scanned each celeb's flight logs and detailed the lengths and times of their flights to determine which ones had the highest CO2 emissions. Here's what they found.

Key Takeaways

It's estimated that the average person emits just seven tons of CO2. On average, this year, these celebrities have emitted 482 times more than that (3376.64 tonnes).

Twenty-one celebrities have been tracked by the Twitter a/c, and on average they travel for 71 minutes on each flight, traveling for 66.9 miles.



















It’s easy to get lost in the dazzling lives of the rich and famous, but unfortunately, they’re a massive part of the CO2e problem we have with the aviation industry. Aviation is responsible for 2.4% of human-produced CO2e every year, and research shows a vast divide between the super-rich and the rest of us regarding flights, travel, and even general emissions.

[Digital Sustainability Director, Chris Butterworth]







Via Yard.

[Image: Taylor Swift/YouTube]