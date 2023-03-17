Popular
the richest of the rich

The World's Richest People In 2023, Visualized

The combined wealth of the world's ultra-high net worth individuals fell by $10 trillion last year. Boo-hoo.
The world's wealthiest individuals lost a combined $10 trillion last year — the largest drop in over ten years — but don't worry, they're still grotesquely rich.

Using Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, Visual Capitalist charted the richest people in the world in 2023.


Click image to enlarge

richest people world 2023


The wealthiest person on earth right now is Bernard Arnault, owner of luxury conglomerate LVHM (which manages 75 luxury brands), with a net worth of almost $202 billion. The world's richest woman is currently Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, who has a 35 percent stake in L'Oréal and a net worth of $78.7 billion.


Via Visual Capitalist.

