The World's Richest People In 2023, Visualized

The world's wealthiest individuals lost a combined $10 trillion last year — the largest drop in over ten years — but don't worry, they're still grotesquely rich.

Using Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, Visual Capitalist charted the richest people in the world in 2023.

The wealthiest person on earth right now is Bernard Arnault, owner of luxury conglomerate LVHM (which manages 75 luxury brands), with a net worth of almost $202 billion. The world's richest woman is currently Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, who has a 35 percent stake in L'Oréal and a net worth of $78.7 billion.

Via Visual Capitalist.