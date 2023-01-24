The World's Next Megacities, Mapped

In 2020, 54 percent of the world's population lived in cities. In thirty years' time, that figure will have swelled to 70 percent, according to a report by the Institute for Economics & Peace.

Many of these people will be living in "megacities," cities with a population of 10 million or more. There are currently 33 megacities across the globe — including Tokyo (37.3 million), Delhi (32.3 million), Shanghai (28.7 million) and Dhaka (22.6 million) — and 14 more cities are expected to reach megacity status by 2050.

Statista has mapped the 14 next megacities, illustrating their populations in 2022 and how much they're predicted to grow by 2050.

Via Statista.