The World's Largest Landowners, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez

The World's Largest Landowners, Ranked
The land owned by King Charles III and the British royal family amounts to a mind-boggling 1/6 of the surface of the earth.
Ever wondered who owns the most land in the world? If you guessed a really, really rich person, you're right — but Madison Trust looked at land ownership data to find out which other organizations and private landowners possess huge amounts of land across the globe.


Key Findings:

  • Topping the list is the aforementioned rich person, England's King Charles III. He and the British royal family own a combined 6,600 million acres of land around the world — that's around 1/6 of the surface of planet Earth — including more than 90 percent of the land in Canada.

  • In second place is the Catholic Church, whose 177 million acres worldwide comprises churches, schools and farmland.

  • The Inuit people of Nunavut in Canada are the world's third-biggest landowner. Under the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement Act of 1993, the largest land claim settlement in Canada's history, the Inuit people were granted ownership of the roughly 87 million-acre Nunavut territory.


largest land owners world



Via Madison Trust.

