The World's Largest Landowners, Ranked
Ever wondered who owns the most land in the world? If you guessed a really, really rich person, you're right — but Madison Trust looked at land ownership data to find out which other organizations and private landowners possess huge amounts of land across the globe.
Key Findings:
Topping the list is the aforementioned rich person, England's King Charles III. He and the British royal family own a combined 6,600 million acres of land around the world — that's around 1/6 of the surface of planet Earth — including more than 90 percent of the land in Canada.
In second place is the Catholic Church, whose 177 million acres worldwide comprises churches, schools and farmland.
The Inuit people of Nunavut in Canada are the world's third-biggest landowner. Under the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement Act of 1993, the largest land claim settlement in Canada's history, the Inuit people were granted ownership of the roughly 87 million-acre Nunavut territory.
Via Madison Trust.