The Happiest Countries In The World, Ranked

The 2023 World Happiness Report was published on March 20, which also marks the International Day of Happiness. Attempts to measure or quantify an abstract concept like happiness are tricky (and controversial), but this report bases itself largely on evaluations from the Gallup World Poll, which asks people to rate their current life between zero and 10.

Click image to enlarge

The majority of the ten happiest countries in the world are found in Europe, with Finland, Denmark and Iceland taking the top three spots (just like the year before). Israel is the fourth-happiest country in the world — though something tells me the Palestinians living under occupation there weren't surveyed.

New Zealand rounds off the world's ten happiest countries, while the US and UK place 15th and 19th, respectively.

Via Visual Capitalist.