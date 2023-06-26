Popular
The 2023 Top Ten Best Restaurants In The World, Mapped

Jared Russo
For anyone with a bucket list needing some extra items added to it, we have a new map of the best places to eat in the world for you. Start planning, it might take a while to get reservations to these joints.
The list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants is out for this year, from publishing group William Reed Business Media. The new edition of the list has some places moving far up into the top five — including Central in Lima, which went from number four to number one in the world.

Peru and Spain dominated the top ten, combining to feature half of the total list, including three Spanish establishments in the top four: Disfrutar in Barcelona at number two, DiverXO in Madrid at three and Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo at four.

The only American restaurant in the top ten is Atomix in New York City. It managed to move up an incredible 25 spots, all the way to number eight. Most of these restaurants are in Europe, but the full list of 50 is a slightly more worldwide affair. Could it be there's a bias towards Western cuisine, or just those ten specific places were so good location didn't factor into the decision at all?

If you want to check out a little bit more about NYC's Atomix or Lima's Central, you can watch these deep dives into Michelin star hotspots below.


Atomix:

Central:



Via Katharina Buchholz, Statista.

