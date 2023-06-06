The World's Most Air-Polluted Cities, Ranked

Pretty much everyone on Earth — 99 percent of us — is breathing unhealthy air, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), but which of the world's major cities have the poorest air quality overall?

Visual Capitalist used IQAir's 2022 data on PM2.5 concentrations to uncover the 20 most air-polluted cities across the globe. PM2.5 concentration — particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less in a given volume of air — is one of the ways the WHO measures air quality. These tiny particles are among most dangerous pollutants out there, as their size means they can penetrate the lungs and harm major organs when inhaled.

The world's three most air-polluted cities, based on average PM2.5 concentrations, are Lahore, Pakistan (97.4); Hotan, China (94.3); and Bhiwadi, India (92.7).

Via Visual Capitalist.