The World's Biggest Wind Turbines, Visualized
Bruno Venditti put the world's biggest wind turbines into perspective with this animated graphic that shows the biggest turbines have blade that are longer than 100 meters, reach heights of 200 meters and cost nearly $12 million.
Share Of Electricity That's Wind Powered
|Country
|Wind Share of Electricity (%)
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|48%
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|43%
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|33%
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|27%
|🇪🇸 Spain
|23%
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|21%
|🇩🇪 Germany
|20%
|🇬🇷 Greece
|20%
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|16%
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|16%
Four Of The Biggest Wind Turbine Models
|Model
|Nameplate Capacity (MW)
|Location
|Height-Blade Length-Rotor Diameter (m)
|MySE 16.0-242
|16 MW
|China
|264-118-242
|SG 14-236 DD
|14 MW
|Denmark
|Site specific-115-236
|Haliade-X
|14 MW
|Holland
|260-107-220
|V236-15.0
|15 MW
|Denmark
|280-116-236
