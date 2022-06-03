Popular
The World's Biggest Wind Turbines, Visualized

The world's biggest turbines are nearly twice the size of a standard turbine and the Statue of Liberty.

Bruno Venditti put the world's biggest wind turbines into perspective with this animated graphic that shows the biggest turbines have blade that are longer than 100 meters, reach heights of 200 meters and cost nearly $12 million.


Graphic of biggest wind turbines


Share Of Electricity That's Wind Powered
Country Wind Share of Electricity (%)
🇩🇰 Denmark 48%
🇺🇾 Uruguay 43%
🇮🇪 Ireland 33%
🇵🇹 Portugal 27%
🇪🇸 Spain 23%
🇬🇧 United Kingdom 21%
🇩🇪 Germany 20%
🇬🇷 Greece 20%
🇰🇪 Kenya 16%
🇸🇪 Sweden 16%

Four Of The Biggest Wind Turbine Models
Model Nameplate Capacity (MW) Location Height-Blade Length-Rotor Diameter (m)
MySE 16.0-242 16 MW China 264-118-242
SG 14-236 DD 14 MW Denmark Site specific-115-236
Haliade-X 14 MW Holland 260-107-220
V236-15.0 15 MW Denmark 280-116-236

Read more at Visual Capitalist.

