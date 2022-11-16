Where The World's Next 1,000 Babies Will Be Born, Mapped

The world's population reached eight billion this week, which is a huge number, yes — but it makes more sense when you consider that there are an estimated 1,000 births happening every four minutes.

Using data from the CIA's World Factbook, Statista created a map to show how these thousand births are distributed across the globe, highlighting the top five countries in terms of birth rate for each continent.

The majority of births (511, to be exact) will take place in Asia, and the birth rate is highest in India, where 172 babies will come into the world.

Africa is the continent with the second-highest share of newborns at 326, and 57 of these babies will be born in Nigeria.

Via Statista.

[Image credit: Omar Lopez]