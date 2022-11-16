Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

newborn numbers

Where The World's Next 1,000 Babies Will Be Born, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Where The World's Next 1,000 Babies Will Be Born, Mapped
Around a thousand babies are born every four minutes on Earth — here's where those births will take place.
· 599 reads

The world's population reached eight billion this week, which is a huge number, yes — but it makes more sense when you consider that there are an estimated 1,000 births happening every four minutes.

Using data from the CIA's World Factbook, Statista created a map to show how these thousand births are distributed across the globe, highlighting the top five countries in terms of birth rate for each continent.


Infographic: Where the Next 1,000 Babies Will Be Born | Statista


The majority of births (511, to be exact) will take place in Asia, and the birth rate is highest in India, where 172 babies will come into the world.

Africa is the continent with the second-highest share of newborns at 326, and 57 of these babies will be born in Nigeria.



Via Statista.

[Image credit: Omar Lopez]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories