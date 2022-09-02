Popular
do you believe in life after life?

How Much Of The World's Population Believes In Life After Death, Mapped

Belief in an afterlife is strong in many parts of the world.

The belief that life doesn't end after you've died isn't an uncommon one; lots of religions and belief systems around the globe share the view that your existence continues in some form after the death of your physical body.

But which of the world's countries have the highest percentage of people who believe in an afterlife? Based on a World Values Survey for 2017 to 2022, Reddit user theworldmaps visualized the percentage of each country's population that believes in life after death (where data was available).


Belief in an afterlife is strongest in Bangladesh, Morocco, Libya, Turkey and Iran, where almost everyone (90 percent or more) believes there's life after death.

The country with the lowest percentage of believers is China, where just 11.5 percent of people share a belief in the existence of an afterlife.



Via u/theworldmaps.

