The World's Oldest Populations, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
In a recent report, the UN said "the rise in human longevity is a success story."
In January, the world's oldest person, Lucile Randon, died aged 118, passing the title to 115-year-old María Branyas Morerain in Spain. And while supercentenarians (people who live to 110 or older) are anomalies, global populations are gradually becoming older — thanks to things like better sanitation and improved access to healthcare around the world.

Using data from the UN Population Division, Statista charted the countries and territories with the highest shares of people aged 65 and over, and those predicted to have the highest shares by 2050.


Infographic: The World's Oldest Populations | Statista


According to the UN's 2023 World Social Report, the number of people aged 65 or older is expected to double to 1.6 billion over the next three decades — accounting for more than 16 percent of the world's total population.



Via Statista.

[Image credit: JJ Ying]

