World Cities Where International Tourists Spend The Most Money, Mapped
Using data from the World Travel and Tourism Council, Visual Capitalist ranked and mapped the cities around the world where international travelers spent the most money in 2022.
Top Five Cities Where Tourists Spend The Most
Dubai, UAE ($29.42 billion)
Doha, Qatar ($16.79 billion)
London, UK ($16.07 billion)
Macau, Macau SAR ($15.58 billion)
Amsterdam, Netherlands ($13.59 billion)
Via Visual Capitalist.