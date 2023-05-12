Popular
World Cities Where International Tourists Spend The Most Money, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Where in the world gets the most cash from travelers?
Using data from the World Travel and Tourism Council, Visual Capitalist ranked and mapped the cities around the world where international travelers spent the most money in 2022.


cities travelers spend most


Top Five Cities Where Tourists Spend The Most

  1. Dubai, UAE ($29.42 billion)

  2. Doha, Qatar ($16.79 billion)

  3. London, UK ($16.07 billion)

  4. Macau, Macau SAR ($15.58 billion)

  5. Amsterdam, Netherlands ($13.59 billion)


Via Visual Capitalist.

