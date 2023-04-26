Workers' Rights Around The World, Mapped

This week marked ten years since Bangladesh's Rana Plaza disaster, in which a commercial building housing several factories collapsed, leaving more than 1,100 people dead and over 2,500 injured.

The tragedy sparked a global conversation about the unsafe working conditions endured by garment and other factory workers around the world — Bangladesh's Accord on Fire and Building Safety agreement was introduced in response — but in Bangladesh and many other countries, significant work must still be done to truly protect the welfare of factory employees.

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) ranks countries according to the rights their workers have, giving each nation a score of 1 t0 5+: a 1-point score meaning there are sporadic violations of rights, and a 5+-point score means there is no guarantee of rights due to breakdown of the rule of law. Using ITUC's 2022 data, Statista mapped the state of workers' rights in 148 countries around the world.

Only a handful of countries received a score of one, and all of them are located in Europe. Elsewhere, 87 percent of countries violated their workers' right to strike last year — a drastic increase from 63 percent in 2014.

ITUC's report also revealed that workers in 43 percent of countries in the Asia-Pacific region experienced violence, compared to (a still horrifying) 35 percent in 2021.

Via Statista.