Our spidey sense is going off
Why Best Picture Winners Aren't Hits Anymore: The Biggest Movies Make Most Of Their Money Opening Week
Submitted by Jared Russo
The Lede
So as it turns out, the data looks grim for the state of theatrical releases, unless you are the one specific thing people want to see. No one "goes to the movies" anymore, they just go to see the one big blockbuster and then wait months until the next one. That leaves very little for anything else, especially Oscar bait/awards contenders.
Key Details
- Go to the following link to check out more interactive charts about this: https://roadtolarissa.com/box-office-hits/
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments