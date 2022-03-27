Trending
Why Best Picture Winners Aren't Hits Anymore: The Biggest Movies Make Most Of Their Money Opening Week

Submitted by Jared Russo

Chart wizard Adam Pearce breaks down what's going on with the movie industry, why "Spider-Man: No Way Home" won 90% of movie theater revenue, and what the future holds.

So as it turns out, the data looks grim for the state of theatrical releases, unless you are the one specific thing people want to see. No one "goes to the movies" anymore, they just go to see the one big blockbuster and then wait months until the next one. That leaves very little for anything else, especially Oscar bait/awards contenders.

