RUSSIA'S BLACK GOLD

The Countries That Purchased The Most Russian Fossil Fuels Since The Invasion Of Ukraine, Visualized

Adwait
Adwait
The Countries That Purchased The Most Russian Fossil Fuels Since The Invasion Of Ukraine, Visualized
Here's a breakdown of Russian fossil fuel exports over the first 100 days of the invasion of Ukraine.

The team at Visual Capitalist made a graphic showing Russia's biggest fossil fuel customers between February 24 and June 4, 2022 — which is an estimation of the first 100 days of the invasion of Ukraine.

They used data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). Here's what they found.



Key Takeaways:

  • Data shows that Russia exported roughly $97.7B worth of fossil fuels, with China, Germany and Italy being the top three buyers.

  • Crude oil remains the majority of Russian fossil fuel sales, with China alone importing over $10 billion's worth. The Netherlands received 79 crude oil shipments, twice as much as any other nation.

  • An estimated $55 billion of Russia's fossil fuel revenue comes from the European Union.











Via Visual Capitalist.


