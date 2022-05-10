Popular
STRAIGHT FOR THE JUG-ULAR

American States That Consume The Most Beer, Visualized

1.3k reads | submitted by Adwait

By the end of 2021, beer was nearly a $100 billion industry. Here's where it gets the most love among states in America.

Over at Visual Capitalist, Victor Dépré (of Hypntic Data) and Polly Eason visualized how American states stack up against each other in terms of annual beer consumption among those aged 21 and up. The visualization and findings use data from Top Agency and The Beer Institute. Here's what they found.


Key Takeaways:

  • New Hampshire led US states in 2020 with the highest annual gallons-per-capita consumption, at 41.5 gallons, followed by Montana (41.1 gallons), North Dakota (37.5), South Dakota (37.3), Vermont (34) and Wisconsin (33.7).

  • Washington, DC, accounted for the least annual gallons per capita beer at 18.2 gallons, followed by Maryland (19.7), Connecticut (19.8), New Jersey (20), Utah (20), Rhode Island (20.1), New York (20.2), Massachusetts (21.1), Georgia (23) and Kentucky (23.1).

  • Budweiser remains widely popular, especially after retaining the top ranking in 23 states.

  • The states with the highest number of breweries as of 2020 are California (with 1,466 breweries) and New York (with 680 breweries), whereas District of Columbia (with 17 breweries) and Mississippi (with 26 breweries), had the least.


Color Coded Map Of Beer Consumption In The US In 2021


Read more at Visual Capitalist.

Comments

