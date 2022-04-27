RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT WORKING OVERTIME
Companies That Received The Most New Utility Patent Grants In 2021, Visualzied
489 reads | submitted by Adwait
Using data from the "Patent 300 List", Visual Capitalist put into perspective the company's that led 2021's patent charge — including their total utility patent grants, what industry they belong to and more.
Key takeaways:
- IBM has dominated the new utility patent list for nearly 30 years and received 8,540 new grants in 2021, followed by Samsung (8,517) and LG (4,388).
- Johnson & Johnson was the sole health care company to make the top 25 list with 1,506 new utility patents granted last year.
|Country
|Company/Org
|2021 Patents
|Change From 2020
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|International Business Machines Corporation
|8,540
|-9%
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
|8,517
|0%
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|LG Corporation
|4,388
|-13%
|🇯🇵 Japan
|Canon K.K.
|3,400
|-8%
|🇨🇳 China
|Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
|2,955
|-7%
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|Intel Corporation
|2,835
|-14%
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
|2,807
|-3%
|🇯🇵 Japan
|Toyota Jidosha K.K.
|2,753
|-2%
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|Raytheon Technologies Corporation
|2,694
|-16%
|🇯🇵 Japan
|Sony Corporation
|2,624
|-9%
Read more at Visual Capitalist.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments