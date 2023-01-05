WHEEL OF FORTUNE
The Cheapest And Most Expensive Cars To Maintain, Ranked
Auto blog The Clunker Junker scanned over 100 car models and their associated maintenance costs to see which ones turned out durable and affordable. They calculated the 10-year maintenance cost of a car as a percentage of its original price to see which ones were the most maintenance-cost burdened after a decade in use. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways
-
Among popular brands, Toyota vehicles have some of the lowest maintenance costs after a decade of use and are usually worth around 13.41 percent of the vehicle's original price.
-
Along with Toyota, models from GMC, Nissan, Ford and Chevrolet all incur maintenance costs under one-fifth of the vehicles original price.
-
Mitsubishi, Hyundai, BMW and Volvo are some of the most expensive cars to maintain and have the highest estimated costs after ten years on the road.
Via The Clunker Junker.