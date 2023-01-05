Popular
The Cheapest And Most Expensive Cars To Maintain, Ranked

Adwait
The Cheapest And Most Expensive Cars To Maintain, Ranked
From Teslas to Toyotas and campers to coupes, here are the different types of maintenance costs you're going to get after using a vehicle for ten years.
Auto blog The Clunker Junker scanned over 100 car models and their associated maintenance costs to see which ones turned out durable and affordable. They calculated the 10-year maintenance cost of a car as a percentage of its original price to see which ones were the most maintenance-cost burdened after a decade in use. Here's what they found.


Key Takeaways

  • Among popular brands, Toyota vehicles have some of the lowest maintenance costs after a decade of use and are usually worth around 13.41 percent of the vehicle's original price.

  • Along with Toyota, models from GMC, Nissan, Ford and Chevrolet all incur maintenance costs under one-fifth of the vehicles original price.

  • Mitsubishi, Hyundai, BMW and Volvo are some of the most expensive cars to maintain and have the highest estimated costs after ten years on the road.


popular car brand maintenance costs


luxury car brand maintenance costs


car with most and least maintenance costs


luxury cars with most and least maintenance costs



Via The Clunker Junker.

