SECOND INNINGS

States And Countries Where American Residents Are On The Lookout For Properties, Mapped

Adwait
States And Countries Where American Residents Are On The Lookout For Properties, Mapped
Search data shows where people are yearning to move to.
Using search tools like Ahrefs's Keyword Explorer, MoverDB looked at where residents of American states, and people from various countries around the world, were thinking of moving to. They focused on people's desires to buy a home as the determining factor for moving. Here's what they found.


Key Takeaways:

  • The majority of Americans want to become expats in Italy, whereas their Canadian and Mexican neighbors both prefer Spain.

  • The analysis found that 39 out of 48 mainland state residents are always on the lookout for property opportunities in a neighboring state.

  • In America, Texas was one of the most desired states to move to, leading with 17 states that were located mostly on the West coast — while Florida was among the Midwest's most-desired destinations.

  • Globally, Brits have some of the highest numbers of searches for foreign properties, and Swedish people have a keen interest in America.


Click to enlarge images

most interested in buying property in us state


where every state wants to buy property


country most interested in buying property


where every country wants to buy property map



Via MoverDB.

