The Most Common Places Australian Residents Are From, Visualized
Redditor Pratap Vardhan broke down Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2021 Census Chart data to see which country had contributed the most foreign born people to Australia. Here's what the data showed.
Key Takeaways:
People born in Britain who now live in Australia account for nearly one million residents and represent 3.8 percent of Australia's population.
11.1 percent of Australian residents were born in Asia.
Just over half a million people who were born in New Zealand have switched over to their Oceanic neighbor and now reside in Australia.
Via Reddit.
[Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash]