Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SUN, SURF AND SAND

The Most Common Places Australian Residents Are From, Visualized

Adwait
Adwait · · 954 reads
The Most Common Places Australian Residents Are From, Visualized
Almost every third person in Australia was born outside the country. Here are the most common countries of origin for Aussie residents.

Redditor Pratap Vardhan broke down Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2021 Census Chart data to see which country had contributed the most foreign born people to Australia. Here's what the data showed.



Key Takeaways:

  • People born in Britain who now live in Australia account for nearly one million residents and represent 3.8 percent of Australia's population.

  • 11.1 percent of Australian residents were born in Asia.

  • Just over half a million people who were born in New Zealand have switched over to their Oceanic neighbor and now reside in Australia.







Via Reddit.

[Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.