Where Americans Think Ukraine Is Located, Visualized

Ukraine may have been in the news a lot lately due to the country's increasingly intense geopolitical situation with Russia, but when it comes to locating it on a map, it's way off of many American's radars.

According to Matthew Kendrick, a reporter at decision intelligence company Morning Consult, it's a part of Europe that not many Americans are familiar with.

In a survey of 2,005 Americans, only 34 percent could pinpoint the country on a blank map of Europe. Some people even thought it was located in Iceland.

(Uh guys, this is Iceland.)

The people that were able to point to Ukraine on a map were more likely to support an aggressive posture against Russia.

Here's a full breakdown of the results of Morning Consult's poll.

2202035 Crosstabs Geopolitical Risk Ukraine Rvs v2 Lm by James Crugnale on Scribd