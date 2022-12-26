Where Americans Moved In 2022, Visuazlied

Nick Gerli, CEO and founder of Reventure Consulting, posted a thread on Twitter detailing how Americans moved around in 2022. Here are the key points Gerli made in the thread.

Florida and Texas saw big gains while people left New York and California; Migration to Southern states increased as opposed to other regions

1) Americans moved South like never before in 2022.



The +868k Domestic Migration gain in the South CRUSHED any previous record set over the previous 30 years.



Meanwhile, the Midwest, West, and Northeast all lost people. pic.twitter.com/kNfDKvGMwL — Nick Gerli (@nickgerli1) December 24, 2022

Moves to Texas and Florida accounted for more than half of total migration towards the South

3) Overall Population Growth in America rebounded to +1.26 Million in 2022.



But is still 50% below the long-term trend.



(Population Growth is comprised of Migration + Births - Deaths) pic.twitter.com/5ihXfxZp5Y — Nick Gerli (@nickgerli1) December 24, 2022

States where more people died in 2022 than were born

6) 2021/22 were the worst years on record for Organic Population Growth in US History.



Part of a long-term trend of Births declining, Deaths increasing.



Consider this...



Back in 90s we added 1.5 Million/Year through Organic means (Births > Deaths). Now it's only 200k. pic.twitter.com/NQbG6Sv9O3 — Nick Gerli (@nickgerli1) December 24, 2022

