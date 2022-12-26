SCENE CHANGE
Where Americans Moved In 2022, Visuazlied
Nick Gerli, CEO and founder of Reventure Consulting, posted a thread on Twitter detailing how Americans moved around in 2022. Here are the key points Gerli made in the thread.
Florida and Texas saw big gains while people left New York and California; Migration to Southern states increased as opposed to other regions
1) Americans moved South like never before in 2022.— Nick Gerli (@nickgerli1) December 24, 2022
The +868k Domestic Migration gain in the South CRUSHED any previous record set over the previous 30 years.
Meanwhile, the Midwest, West, and Northeast all lost people. pic.twitter.com/kNfDKvGMwL
Moves to Texas and Florida accounted for more than half of total migration towards the South
3) Overall Population Growth in America rebounded to +1.26 Million in 2022.— Nick Gerli (@nickgerli1) December 24, 2022
But is still 50% below the long-term trend.
(Population Growth is comprised of Migration + Births - Deaths) pic.twitter.com/5ihXfxZp5Y
States where more people died in 2022 than were born
6) 2021/22 were the worst years on record for Organic Population Growth in US History.— Nick Gerli (@nickgerli1) December 24, 2022
Part of a long-term trend of Births declining, Deaths increasing.
Consider this...
Back in 90s we added 1.5 Million/Year through Organic means (Births > Deaths). Now it's only 200k. pic.twitter.com/NQbG6Sv9O3
Via Nick Gerli.