Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SCENE CHANGE

Where Americans Moved In 2022, Visuazlied

Adwait
Adwait
Where Americans Moved In 2022, Visuazlied
A snapshot of how Americans moved in 2022, and the 24 states where deaths are outpacing births.
· 566 reads

Nick Gerli, CEO and founder of Reventure Consulting, posted a thread on Twitter detailing how Americans moved around in 2022. Here are the key points Gerli made in the thread.


Florida and Texas saw big gains while people left New York and California; Migration to Southern states increased as opposed to other regions


Moves to Texas and Florida accounted for more than half of total migration towards the South


States where more people died in 2022 than were born


Via Nick Gerli.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories