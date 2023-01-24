USUAL SUSPECTS
What It Takes To Be A Top 1% Earner In Your State, Mapped
SmartAsset scanned IRS data from 2019 to see what each state's biggest earners had in common, and what made them stand out from everyone else. They adjusted their 2019 findings to 2022 figures using the data from the BLS's CPI for urban wage earners and clerical workers.
Key Takeaways
Being one of America's top earners is the hardest thing to do in Connecticut, where you'd have to rake in more $955,300 to join the one percent club. If you're looking for a compromise, earning more than $336,900 would put you in the top five percent.
Earning upwards of $275,000 would make you among the top five percent in New Hampshire, Maryland, New York, Colorado, Virginia, Washington, California, Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts.
The top one percent earners have an average tax rate of 25 percent in the top 15 states.
Via SmartAsset.