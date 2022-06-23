US VS. THEM
Americans Feel Like The US Isn't Getting The Respect It Deserves On The Global Stage
A new Pew Research Center survey sheds light on what Americans think about their national reputation. They surveyed adults aged 18 and up in May this year.
Key Takeaways:
Overall, majority of the people surveyed feel that America is now "less respected" on the global stage. About one one fifth of the respondents thought nothing had changed.
The view that America was getting less respect was primarily led by people aged between 18 and 29 — while older people, aged 50 and upwards, thought it was a far bigger problem than their younger pessimists proclaimed.
The survey shows a nearly 20 percent gap between Republican (81 percent) and Dem (60 percent) leaning responders who think America is being respected less.
More Americans feel that the country is getting less respect under Biden then it was under Trump.
The survey showed that people in Europe (from France, Germany, Poland, Spain and UK) who had an unfavorable opinion about the US actually dipped after Biden became President, and is now hovering around 32 percent.
Via Pew Research Center.