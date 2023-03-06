The Web Applications Responsible For The Most Internet Traffic, Ranked

A new report by Sandvine has uncovered the websites and web applications responsible for the largest shares of the world's internet traffic in 2022. Statista has visualized the top ten sources, by distribution of global downstream traffic.

Netflix is responsible for the largest share of internet traffic overall, at almost 15 percent. Following behind is YouTube, at 11.6 percent, and internet transport protocol QUIC, at 5.9 percent.

Via Statista.