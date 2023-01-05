The Wealthiest Cities In The World, Visualized

There are a lot of ways to understand the wealth of a city, but one metric that can be illuminating is the number of rich people living there.

Using data from the Henley Global Citizens Report, Visual Capitalist ranked the world's wealthiest cities by the number of millionaires (and billionaires) they're home to.

Half of the cities in the ranking's top 10 belong to the US: New York (which takes first place with 345,600 millionaires), San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston.

Ranking second is Tokyo, Japan, where 304,900 residents have a net worth of more than $1 million.

Via Visual Capitalist.