Visualizing Each US State's Neighbor

Adwait
Visualizing Each US State's Neighbor
One Redditor's nifty visualization shows the patterns of neighboring sates in the US.
Redditor Peter Gorman chopped up 50 American states and turned them into Tetris-esque blocks to see how states neighbor one another.

Alaska and Hawaii naturally turn out to be a solitary yellow block, states towards the edges, like Maine, South Carolina, Washington and Florida have two or less neighboring states, while those at the opposite end of the spectrum, like Missouri and Tennessee, have eight neighbors each, in almost every direction.



Via Reddit.

  1. Joi Cardinal 48 minutes ago

    these meaningless infographics are such a trademark of digg.

