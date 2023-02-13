Popular
can't buy me love

How The Cost Of Valentine's Day Has Changed Since Last Year, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
How The Cost Of Valentine's Day Has Changed Since Last Year, Visualized
Many of the most popular Valentine's Day gifts are considerably more expensive than they were in 2022.
Valentine's Day is, like every other year, on February 14 — but this time round, it'll likely cost you more than usual. Americans are expected to spend $25.9 billion celebrating Saint Valentine in 2023 — that's up from $23.9 billion last year, making it one of the most expensive Valentine's Days on record.

To illustrate just how much Feb 14 will cost US couples this year, Point2 charted the current prices of 14 of the most popular Valentine's Day gifts, compared to 2022.


Click image to enlarge

valentines day prices gifts


You'll be glad to hear that Valentine's cards have stayed the same price, at around $7 (though that's still pretty steep, if you ask me) — but if you're planning on showering your significant other with presents, it's gonna get pricey.

The cost of a restaurant dinner for two has increased 16.67 percent to $70, while a box of chocolates is up almost 8.5 percent, at an average price of $38. Yikes.

If you're looking to pop the question this Feb 14, diamonds have dipped 9.6 percent in price — but you'll still be shelling out roughly $11,010 for one.



Via Point2.

