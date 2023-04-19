US States That Have Adopted Anti-Critical Race Theory Measures, Mapped

Critical race theory (CRT) is an academic concept that focuses on the idea of race as a social construct, and examines racism's influence on public policy, the legal system and society at large. According to the National Urban League's recent State of Black America report, 567 laws aimed at suppressing CRT in education have been introduced across the US, while the UCLA Law's tracker found that more than half of the country's states have passed anti-CRT measures so far.

Using the UCLA's tracking project, Statista mapped the states that have adopted measures against teaching CRT — at the state, city/county and school district levels — as of April 2023. Of the states that are yet to pass measures, almost every single one has at least seen them proposed on the state level.

Via Statista.