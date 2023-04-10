NOTHING BUT NET
US State Residents That Get The Best And Worst VFM From Their Internet Connections, Ranked
Surfshark's 2022 Internet Value Index shows how much bang for buck each state resident gets across America when it comes to Internet connectivity. Their analysis looked at speed (average downloads) and how affordable the service is in each region. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
Overall, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Washington were determined to be the top-five states where residents get the best value for money on their Internet connections.
Residents in Montana and Wyoming have some of the worst broadband connections and Mississippi and West Virginia residents have the worst mobile Internet connections in the US.
The analysis showed that three out of four connections in rural states were overpriced, whereas that was just one out every four in urban states.
Via Visual Capitalist.
[Photo by Avi Richards on Unsplash]