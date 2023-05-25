Popular
The US Public's Trust In The Federal Reserve, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
How much faith do Americans have in the Fed's chair to sort out the country's economic situation?
Every year, Gallup asks US adults their views on a range of economic topics — including how much they trust the chair of the Federal Reserve to make the right decisions for the country's economy.

Using Gallup's survey findings from 2001 to 2023, Visual Capitalist charted how Americans' faith in the Federal Reserve, and its chairs, has changed over time.

As the graph shows, public confidence in the Fed is currently at its lowest point in two decades — just 36 percent of respondents said they had either a "great deal" or a "fair amount" of trust in the Federal Reserve's current chair, attorney and investment banker Jerome Powell.


Via Visual Capitalist.

