The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized

Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years.

A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.



Key Takeaways

  • Between 2019 and 2020, the the average life expectancy dropped by 2-years or more in fourteen states.

  • Over the same period, the average life expectancy changed by less than a year in five states: Hawaii, New Hampshire, Maine, Oregon and Washington.

  • In 2020, Hawaii residents had the longest life expectancy, with 80.7 years, and Mississippi residents had the least with 71.9





Click to enlarge images


Life Expectancy At Birth In The US (2020)



Male And Female Life Expectancy Difference At Birth In Each State



Life Expectancy At 65



Change In Life Expectancy From 2019 To 2020



Via TODAY/CDC.

