The Second Consecutive Decline

US Life Expectancy Drops... Again
Americans born in 2021 can expect to live for just 76.1 years — the lowest life expectancy has been since 1996, according to a new analysis. It's the biggest two-year decline in almost 100 years.

Stat News has an incredible graph in their recent story about the sharp decline in US life expectancy. And if you're reading this, odds are you live in America. And that is bad news for us both, reader. For a second straight year, that number fell due to a number of factors, one of them is of course the COVID pandemic we've all had to live with. This all comes to us from Robert Anderson, the chief of the mortality statistics branch of the National Center for Health Statistics at the CDC.

  • “It’s a ridiculous decline,” Anderson said. “When I saw a 6.6 year decline over two years, my jaw dropped. … I made my staff re-run the numbers to make sure.”
  • “We think that the increase in drug overdoses during the pandemic is partly due to the pandemic, but probably not wholly due to the pandemic,” he said. “It'll be interesting to see [what happens] as the pandemic abates — assuming that it does. Hopefully..."
  • After decades of improvement, the 2010's brought on stagnate rates until this recent dip.

