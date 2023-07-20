Popular
Jared Russo
Where US House Prices Are Falling The Most, Ranked
If you're trying to buy a house, then prices in some cities are going down. And if you own a home in those places and are trying to sell, maybe hold off until your property value goes back up.
Smart Asset analyzed 263 cities in America to see much their average home prices were, and compared their differences between May '22 to '23. The results show a staggering conclusion: the west coast is getting cheaper at a faster rate than any other place in the country — most notably California and Washington.

If you include cities like Salem, Bend, Portland and Eugene (all cities in Oregon) in that list, then the entire Western coast of the US has house prices dropping by as much as 12 percent year-over-year. To be fair, you're still looking at the regular San Francisco house to be over a million dollars, so it's not like bargain shopping at a dollar store.


Key Findings:

  • California is the big winner here (or loser, in the literal sense of the word) for its decreasing home values. There are 11 cities in the top-15 where home prices are dropping the fastest.

  • The other notable state on the list is Washington, which sports four cities: Kirkland (ranked fifth), Bellevue (ninth), Redmond (tenth) and Sammamish (fourteenth).

  • The places that sported the least change in home prices changes were on the East coast and cities like Atlanta, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama and Gastonia, North Carolina were bigger cities that had negligible changes year-over-year



Via Jaclyn DeJohn, SmartAssest.

