TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK
US Cities And States With The Most Annoying Co-Workers, Mapped
Office products company Brother searched peoples' tweets to see where workers complained about their co-workers the most. They scanned over 1.3 million tweets from different cities in the US and UK to determine how people were talking about their co-workers and colleagues on Twitter. A sentiment analysis model of these tweets helped determine which ones were negative, and by what degree. They collected this data in June 2022. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways
Data shows that online banter in Alaska among co-workers had the highest proportion of negative sentiment among US states, with 43.21 percent, whereas Vermont had some of the least, with 26.63 percent.
Among cities, Mesa, Arizona, had the highest number of negative tweets about co-workers, with 41.36 percent. Not too far away, El Paso, Texas, had some of the least vitriolic tweets directed at colleagues, with just 19.6 percent.
