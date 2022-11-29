Popular
US Cities And States With The Most Annoying Co-Workers, Mapped

If you've been talking sh*t about your colleagues on Twitter, then you're probably in this dataset.
Office products company Brother searched peoples' tweets to see where workers complained about their co-workers the most. They scanned over 1.3 million tweets from different cities in the US and UK to determine how people were talking about their co-workers and colleagues on Twitter. A sentiment analysis model of these tweets helped determine which ones were negative, and by what degree. They collected this data in June 2022. Here's what they found.


Key Takeaways

  • Data shows that online banter in Alaska among co-workers had the highest proportion of negative sentiment among US states, with 43.21 percent, whereas Vermont had some of the least, with 26.63 percent.

  • Among cities, Mesa, Arizona, had the highest number of negative tweets about co-workers, with 41.36 percent. Not too far away, El Paso, Texas, had some of the least vitriolic tweets directed at colleagues, with just 19.6 percent.


worst co workers usa cities


worst co workers usa states


