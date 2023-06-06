Popular
Secondary Cities Where Renters Are Most And Least Likely To Afford A Starter Home, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
There are no non-core cities in America in which renters could comfortably afford to purchase a house.
Housing affordability in the US is at its lowest point in decades — and owning a home has never been further out of reach for first-time buyers.

To highlight how difficult it is for renters to afford a starter home, not just in main markets but secondary ones too, Point2 analyzed the median price of a starter home and renter households' median incomes in America's 100 largest non-core cities, and ranked them according to where renters are closest to and furthest from being able to afford a house.


Key Findings:

  • In 41 of the country's 100 largest secondary cities, renters earn half or less than half of what they'd need to comfortably afford monthly payments on a median-priced starter home.

  • Renters in the Californian cities of Burbank and Glendale are least likely to be able to purchase a house, earning 67 percent less than the income required to become a homeowner in their areas.

  • People renting in Independence, Missouri, and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, are closest to being able to afford a starter home. The difference between household income and the minimum yearly income needed to afford a starter home in each city is just two and five percent, respectively.

  • Across the cities studied, the median cost of a starter home ranges from less than $150,000 in Independence, Missouri and Joliet, Illinois, to a whopping $952,777 in Fremont, California.

  • There are no secondary cities in the country in which renters could comfortably cover the cost of a starter home and in ten cities such cities people would need to make around triple their income to become a homeowner.







Via Point2.

[Photo by Monica Silvestre]

