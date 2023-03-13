US Cities Where New Rental Apartment Sizes Are Shrinking, Ranked

For the first time since 1972, the US added more than 400,000 new apartments each year in 2021 and 2022. While the average apartment size increased negligibly at the beginning of the pandemic, RentCafe's data shows that in 2022 that size had dropped to 887 sq-feet, or a -3.59 percent change over the last five years.

While the average size of a new apartment reduced by 30 square-feet, year-over-year in 2022, studios got smaller by 13 sq-ft and 1-and-2-bedrooms by 12 sq-ft. Three-bed units were the outlier, and they got larger by 15-sq-ft over the same period.

Key Takeaways

In the US, the average size of new apartments was larger than 900 sq-ft in the South, Southeast, West, Southwest, Northeast and Midwest regions, and was smaller 880 sq-ft in the Mid-Atlantic and Pacific Northwest, (and California).

Over the past decade units in Tuscon, AZ, have had the highest increase in average new apartment size (29 percent) followed by Mobile (AL), Lubbock (TX), Lexington (KY) and Knoxville (TN) — which all saw a 17 percent increase.

New apartments in two Florida cities — Tallahassee and Gainesville — have the largest average size in the US.

In the last ten years the average apartment size has gotten the smallest in Silver Spring (MD) — -15 percent — followed by Portland (OR), Queens (NY), Brooklyn (NY) and Seattle (WA).

Among cities with the smallest average apartment size, Seattle units are the smallest (659 sq-ft) and have gotten worse (-5 percent smaller) since 2013.

Via RentCafe.com.