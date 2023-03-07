Popular
homelessness in numbers

These US Cities Have The Most Homeless People

Darcy Jimenez
California alone accounts for around half of all unsheltered, houseless people living in the US.
On an average night in 2022, around 582,500 people in the US were experiencing homelessness — and 40 percent of them were living in unsheltered locations, such as the street or abandoned buildings.

Roughly half of all unsheltered, houseless people in the US are living in California. Using government data on the Continuums of Care — the local planning bodies that coordinate homelessness services — Statista visualized the American cities with the highest number of people experiencing homelessness.


Infographic: The U.S. Cities With the Most Homeless People | Statista


Los Angeles City & County had the highest number of homeless people in 2022, with a total of 65,111, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development's report. The city with the second-highest figure is New York, with 61,840.

Following these two cities — and with a far lower number — is Seattle/King County, with 13,368 homeless people counted in 2022.



Via Statista.

[Image credit: Jon Tyson]


