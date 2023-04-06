US Banks With The Most Uninsured Deposits, Ranked

Back in March, tech startup lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was shut down by regulators after a bank run saw its clients drawing on their deposits, and shares in its parent company SVB Financial dropping by 86 percent. (The details of the collapse are a little confusing, but this visualization helps simplify the timeline of events.)

The US government did pledge to cover all customer deposits at SVB and Signature Bank, another bank that collapsed, but only because it invoked emergency measures to do so. Normally, only US bank deposits up to $250,000 are insured through the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and funds exceeding that amount are not guaranteed protection if a bank fails — though in the wake of the banking crisis triggered by SVB's turmoil, some lawmakers have considered raising the limit.

In the chart below, Visual Capitalist has ranked the US banks with the highest percentage of uninsured deposits. You might notice that failed banks SVB and Signature Bank rank first and fourth on the list.

Click image to enlarge

Via Visual Capitalist.

[Image credit: Alpha Photo]