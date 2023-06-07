US Bachelor's Degrees With The Highest Return On Investment, Ranked

A college degree can be pretty damn expensive, so if you're going to spend thousands of dollars on higher education, you probably want it to pay off.

Taking into account debt repayments, graduate earnings and income potential, BrokeScholar compared 6,164 bachelor's degrees across 205 majors, and ranked them based on which have the highest return on investment (ROI).

Key Findings:

The college degree with the best ROI overall is computer science at Carnegie Mellon University, which has a relatively light debt burden and the best projected earnings score of any bachelor's program analyzed.

Overall, colleges in California and New York tend to pay off. Seven bachelor's degree programs in California and six in New York rank in the top 25 when it comes to getting a decent ROI.

Of the top ten degrees for high ROI, nine involve computer studies of some kind — including computer science, computer engineering and computer and information sciences.

Nursing looks like another smart choice, with bachelor's degrees in registered nursing also making several of the top 25 spots on the list. Nursing graduates can look forward to a good income and a bright outlook in terms of career opportunities and growth.













Via BrokeScholar.