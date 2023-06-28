Popular
Cities With The Highest And Lowest Rent Increases In The Last Year, Ranked

Over the last year, more than 100 US cities saw rent decreases, but renters in more than 1,800 have, or will eventually, experience a price bump.
SmartAsset sifted through Zillow's Observed Rent Index (ZORI), and compared average rents in American cities from May 2022 and 2023. The data included 1,836 American cities, and rents were adjusted for seasonality and size. Here's what they found.


Key Takeaways:

  • Among cities where rents were astronomical (higher than $10,000), only one city saw a decrease — albeit tiny — since May 2022: Malibu, California, where rents went down by -0.35 percent.

  • The four cities — Amagansett (NY), Oxford (MS), Orinda (CA) and Saint Pete Beach (FL) — that had the highest rent increases since May 2022 all saw bumps of more than 30 percent.

  • Rents were up by 5.63 percent in New York City, up by 2.79 percent in Los Angeles, up 9.4 percent in Boston, up 6.49 percent in Chicago and up 3.05 percent in Washington DC.

  • On a state level, New York rents increased by 8.8 percent, Florida rents by 6.4 percent, Texas rents by 4.2 percent and California rents by 3.6 percent.

  • While rent rose in 1,835 cities, it decreased in 137, including a nation-leading decrease of -11.22 percent in Plymouth, Massachusetts.




Via SmartAsset.

[Photo by Denys Kostyuchenko on Unsplash]

