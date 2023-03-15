Popular
The Countries Delivering Tanks To Ukraine, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Germany will have delivered 18 Western-made tanks to the Ukrainian military by the end of the month.
It's now been more than a year since Russia commenced its invasion of Ukraine and, on day 385, there remains no end in sight. Numerous countries have pledged aid to Ukraine as it battles against invading Russian forces, and the US and European NATO countries have also promised to send Western-made tanks.

While Europe pledged two full battalions by the end of March, just one will have been delivered to the Ukraine military in that time, due to delays or countries going back on their agreements.

Based on reports from Ukrainian publication Defense Express and other media outlets, Statista has mapped the number of tanks delivered — or that will be delivered by the end of the March 2023 — by countries around the world, and marked the regions that could deliver tanks at a later date.


Infographic: Who Is Delivering Tanks to Ukraine? | Statista


Via Statista.

