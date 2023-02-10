Donald Trump's Social Media Platform Bans, Ranked By Number Of Days

In January 2021, just days after the attack on the US Capitol, former president Donald Trump had his Twitter account suspended due to the risk of "further incitement of violence." Then, a year later Elon Musk bought Twitter, and reinstated Trump's account in November 2022.

Tech giant Meta followed suit this January, ending Trump's Facebook and Instagram bans after his two-year suspension from both platforms.

In the below graphic, Statista charts how long Trump has been banned from major social media platforms, by number of days. The restriction on his YouTube channel, imposed following the Jan 6 riot, is ongoing.

Via Statista.

[Image credit: Jon Tyson]