he's back

Donald Trump's Social Media Platform Bans, Ranked By Number Of Days

Darcy Jimenez
Here's how long Trump has been suspended from each of the major social media sites.
In January 2021, just days after the attack on the US Capitol, former president Donald Trump had his Twitter account suspended due to the risk of "further incitement of violence." Then, a year later Elon Musk bought Twitter, and reinstated Trump's account in November 2022.

Tech giant Meta followed suit this January, ending Trump's Facebook and Instagram bans after his two-year suspension from both platforms.

In the below graphic, Statista charts how long Trump has been banned from major social media platforms, by number of days. The restriction on his YouTube channel, imposed following the Jan 6 riot, is ongoing.


Infographic: Trump Unleashed | Statista



Via Statista.

[Image credit: Jon Tyson]

